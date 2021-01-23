We have all made sacrifices this last year. The unknown, chaotic and at times down right crazy things that have happened in this world are unsettling. The one thing I have witnessed is the genuine kindness we radiate when unified.
Please take the time to acknowledge your neighbor, put differences aside and just care about one another. A little bit of kindness can go a long way. Spread love and not hate. We are all here for a short amount of time and all have the ability to be better. Please stay safe and healthy!