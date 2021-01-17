The great Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated on the 4th day of April in 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee.
Just a year earlier, on the 14th day of April, Dr. King delivered the revolutionary speech titled “The Other America” at Stanford University.
In his speech — delivered a few months before President Lyndon Johnson formed the 11-member National Advisory Commission on Civil Disorder — he shared that we have two Americas. One part of America is beautiful, overflowing with opportunities to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. The other part of America is inundated with depression, economic instability, social struggles, poverty and White backlash.
During the following year of 1968, not only was Dr. King assassinated, the findings from the Kerner Report revealed that: “Our nation is moving toward two societies, one Black and one White — separate and unequal.”
Over 50 years later, the racial divide and two societies in our nation is evident in every sector of our daily lives. The COVID-19 pandemic has only contributed to the illumination of racial inequities and social injustices that Dr. King fought tirelessly to eradicate. Nevertheless, data on racial wealth disparities are easily accessible and flood the timelines of many of our social media news feed. Such data constantly serve as reminders of disparities in wealth distribution, household income, homeownership, education, health, incarceration, and other quality of life outcomes. In many communities, the racial equity gap remains unchanged since the assassination of Dr. King.
As a servant leader, Reverend King once eloquently articulated to the world how “The time is always right to do what is right.” Now, is the time for our national leadership, state leadership and local leadership to do what is right by prioritizing policies and programs that will eliminate racial disparities that overly burden the most marginalized in society.
WHY IT MATTERS
The nationwide protest following the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd and Breonna Taylor once again shined a spotlight on the racial divide in the U.S. The killing ignited White and Black people across our country to be in the streets protesting together for change. According to Dr. King, “a riot is the language of the unheard.”
Locally, Dubuque has had peaceful protests led by phenomenal Black women from the Switching Places Foundation. There has been discussion between Black-led organizations with local and state leaders to address community-wide problems such as poverty, unemployment, lack of public transportation, inadequate quality affordable housing and many other areas that need dire attention.
Business leaders are meeting in a cohort to discuss opportunities to improve how they recruit, retain and promote talent within their organizations.
The Dubuque Dream Center is a community outreach center committed to mobilizing youth and families to build on Dr. King’s dream of transforming communities by embracing, empowering and unifying those who live there. The impact that group is having in the lives of our most vulnerable is remarkable. Even as we face a global pandemic, it is finding safe ways to feed families, educate students in a hybrid model while seeking to bridge the community during a racial crisis. I am proud to serve on the board of the Dream Center with so many other leaders in the community.
As we reflect on Dr. King’s legacy I challenge you to reflect on what you can do today to unify our nation, state and community. We can’t wait for tomorrow.
In the end
We will remember
Not the words of our enemies
But the silence of our friends
— Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.