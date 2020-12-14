A few thoughts about our last election.
Whether you voted for Republican or Democratic candidates, this country has many problems ahead. Neither party has all the answers.
When you look at the behavior of Donald Trump, over the past four years, it should have been clear that he was never fit to be our president. Never before have so many lies and so much propaganda come from the White House. Most of them were spread by Donald Trump himself. This nation will have a hard time moving on unless Trumpism, as we know it, dies. What really should scare us all is the fact that 74,000,000 people still voted for this dishonest person.
It’s time to see the light at the end of the tunnel. The last four years of the Trump administration may very well go down as some of the darkest in American history.
With the help of the good Lord, may this country find a way to move forward.