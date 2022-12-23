It’s disappointing to learn the way that events have played out in the eviction of East Dubuque Child Care Center from its location in the former St. Mary School in East Dubuque.

Child care center owner Melanie Ricke said she was notified by St. Mary and Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church that the center’s rent would be increased by 72% and that the church would no longer take responsibility for fixing anything in the building. Ricke met with representatives from the church, and City Manager Loras Herrig even participated in the meeting to underscore the vital importance of child care in the community.

Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.