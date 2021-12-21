How deeply disappointing it is that the TH chose to publish Cal Thomas’ column on Dec. 17. Thomas cynically exploits the tragedy of the recent deadly tornados in Kentucky as an opportunity to spew forth his climate change denialism. To support his contention that global warming has nothing to do with the increasing frequency of extreme weather, Thomas repeatedly quotes from climatedepot.com. This blog is run by Marc Morano, a non-scientist who served as a former aide to the Republican Sen. James Imhoff, a vehement denier of climate change. As such, it is hardly a credible source.
The link between global warming and the human consumption of fossil fuels has been supported by thousands of scientific articles published in peer-reviewed journals. Even Exxon Mobil, once a purveyor of misinformation on this issue, now acknowledges the reality of anthropogenic climate change and the need for action to mitigate it. They have done so not out of a sense of corporate good will, but because the evidence for the disastrous consequences of climate change is increasingly apparent. Nineteen of the last 20 years have been the hottest on record, polar sea ice is melting at alarming rates causing a steady increase in sea levels, forest fires proliferate with unprecedented frequency. The list could go on.
In publishing Thomas’s column, the Telegraph Herald has not simply given voice to an alternative opinion, it has promulgated a dangerous lie. Its subscribers deserve better than this.