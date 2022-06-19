Defenders of gun ownership espouse any and every tangential cause of and ineffectual solution to mass shootings.
“After 9/11, we didn’t ban planes. We secured the cockpits. Secure the schools.”
That covers schools and cockpits. Using that “logic,” we must secure every past and potential future site: Restaurants, theaters, shopping malls, libraries, nightclubs, concert venues, subways, buses, trains, gyms, supermarkets, post offices, our places of employment, hospitals, parks, stadiums, museums, streets, hotels, to name a few.
“Improve mental health care.”
That covers those diagnosed with a mental health issue and in therapy that is 100% effective in preventing them from hurting others. Nearly half of Americans will meet the criteria for a diagnosable mental health condition. There are millions of gun owners with undiagnosed mental health issues.
“Make gun control laws stricter.”
That covers law-abiding citizens. I personally knew a man who could not pass a background check yet owned multiple firearms gifted to him from friends. Every day, children who did not pass background checks get hold of one of our 400 million firearms and kill themselves, a sibling or a parent.
“Guns don’t kill people ... people kill people.”
That covers/protects us from people without guns. Guns don’t kill people. People with guns kill people.
The common denominator in every shooting is the availability of a gun. The logical solution is an outright ban. Gun owners: Would you support the banning of hand guns and assault weapons if it would save the life of your (that is, one) child?
