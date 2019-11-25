Only days ago, Britain enacted another hydraulic fracking ban, capping the last well clinging to operation, the Preston New Road site north of Liverpool. British environmental extremists celebrated the news, all the while turning a blind eye to the “needless deaths” of some 3,000 elderly Britons every year, perishing from the exacerbation of health issues owing to their financial inability to properly heat their homes.
Studies carried out by the National Energy Action in the UK and E3G in Brussels concluded that Britain has a “cold home public health crisis,” with many aged Britons engaged in futile attempts to somehow heat their domiciles while pinching pennies on energy bills.
Astonishingly, the United Kingdom isn’t moving to lower
the price of natural gas but is instead acting to ensure that
greater scarcity will drive up prices, consigning even more elderly to freezing, pneumonic deaths by the thousands rather than dare question the anti-hydrocarbon hysteria running rampant in Europe.
Yet, it isn’t just senior citizens in every nation who would suffer with fracking prohibited everywhere, with natural gas banned from the planet; that would entail an unparalleled disaster for everyone.
Every living thing requires fixed nitrates since the DNA in our chromosomes can’t be constructed without nitrogenous bases. For the entire history of life on Earth, access to fixed nitrogen was an unbreakable ceiling for how much life could thrive on the planet. Whatever was produced by the few genera of microscopic organisms, and through lightning strikes, determined the extent of the world’s larder.
Naturally generated fixed nitrogen only supports a population of approximately 3.8 billion people, yet there are over
7.5 billion of us, giving rise to one of the most astounding facts. Half of the nitrogen compounds of the DNA of the chromosomes of all 30 trillion cells in our bodies—half, of it—is artificial, cooked up in ammonia factories around the world.
The simple fact is that half of us wouldn’t be here without
the Haber process: taking natural gas, steam and the nitrogen in the air and converting it into ammonia, the precursor of fertilizers.
Half a billion tons of fertilizer is produced via the Haber process yearly, requiring almost 2% of the world’s energy and 5% of the world’s natural gas production — two-thirds of which in the United States is extracted by fracking.
Those calling for an end to everything — no cars, no meat, no oil, no aviation, no coal, no gasoline, no steel, no plastic, no methane, no fracking — are naively appealing for no people as well, or at least fewer than are currently walking the Earth now. Half would have to go.
Iowans should be the most adamantly opposed to the self-
defeating proposal that fertilizer should be made less abundant and more expensive. One sixth of the state’s workforce is
employed in agriculture — the industry accounting for $75 billion of Iowa’s economy. Iowans’ skill, dedication and hard work feed the planet. Diminishing one of the great “breadbaskets” of the world wouldn’t harm just Iowa; the suffering would reverberate across the planet.
Dubuque should look to Europe, where the elderly are freezing to death, and to California, currently being blacked out from one end of the state to the other, to view the results of what transpires when the untold number of terrifyingly complicated and almost incomprehensibly intertwined facets of uber-sophisticated
21st century modernity is turned upside-down to satisfy political ideology.
Iowans should weigh that carefully — and turn away from it.