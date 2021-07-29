“Truth will ultimately prevail where there is pains taken to bring it to light.” — George Washington
In 2014 the Republicans approved a U.S. House Select Committee to investigate the events in Benghazi, Libya, when the U.S. Embassy was stormed. Four Americans were killed. The minority party Democrats fully participated in the investigation.
Our nation watched in horror on Jan. 6, 2021, as U.S. Capitol Security Police were attacked and the Capitol chamber stormed. Our federal elected officials fled in fear for their lives.
Republicans are not supportive of a U.S. House Select Committee to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection when hundreds of U.S. citizens broke into our U.S. Capitol. Five people died because of the insurrection. Some Republicans are saying that the assault was just a group of patriotic tourists.
What is it that the Republicans fear will be found if there is a thorough investigation of Jan. 6? The insurrection was an act of terror. If we do not look to find the truth of that day and the events that led up to it, there may be more attacks against our democracy. For the sake of the United States, we need to know the truth about the Jan. 6 insurrection. Why are Republicans not supportive of finding the truth? What are they hiding?
How would they explain their resistance to look for truth to George Washington?