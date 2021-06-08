It was more than 13 months ago that we began our daily recaps of the spread of COVID-19 in the tri-state area.
Heavy-duty reporting had begun weeks before that, but starting on May 3, 2020, we made the COVID update a fixture on our local news pages. On May 2, Dubuque County had set a one-day record with 16 new COVID cases in one day. Remember when we thought that was a lot? That was when we decided we needed to provide consistent daily updates on the progression of the pandemic.
Several weeks earlier, in mid-March 2020, we had begun covering COVID-19 in earnest. We established a coronavirus section on our website, and much of our news coverage regarding the virus, including public announcements, cancellations and the latest updates, were made (and remain) accessible for free to all people, regardless of whether they are subscribers.
During such a critical and unprecedented time, when people desperately wanted information and answers to questions, we recognized the vital importance of getting reliable information from trusted sources, and we leaned into our role.
At the same time, we began sending out a daily COVID-19 update email with all our latest content. We thought we might send those emails for a few weeks. Weeks turned into months, and here we are more than a year later.
For well over a year, we have provided COVID-19 statistics for our area two times per day, every single day, including the number of local cases in each of our area counties, along with the number of deaths, recovered, active cases and hospitalizations. As vaccinations ramped up, we’ve publicized availability of shots at clinics and pharmacies, combing through dozens of websites to gather information. We’ve begun to update readers daily on vaccination rates in our 10-county area.
Finally, at long last, we’ve begun to see an ebb in COVID-related news. While thousands of readers followed our painstaking tracking of cases in our communities, interest has waned as the numbers dwindled. As a result, we will pull back on our COVID-19 tracking coverage and move it further back from its prominent spot on Page 2A. We’ve started by moving from twice-daily updates to once a day. At some point, weekly updates on case numbers might be sufficient as we watch them continue to decline.
Vaccination rates are still of fairly high interest to readers, so we will continue with those until we see a leveling off that no longer calls for daily updates.
There was no road map for news coverage during a pandemic, and I am fiercely proud of the work we did to keep our readers informed about COVID’s impact in our area. We’ll continue our reporting as news and updates warrant. As always, if you have comments or feedback, feel free to reach out to me.