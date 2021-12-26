’Tis the season of celebrating the holidays, spending time with loved ones and looking forward to new beginnings. However, it’s also the season of germs and sickness!
While this time of year brings with it many great things, we also tend to see an uptick in not-so-pleasant viruses as the weather gets colder and people head inside. And unfortunately, this year we are seeing it all. From the common cold, stomach bug, influenza, sinus infections, RSV, to COVID-19 — we’re seeing lots of different viruses in our community.
During this holiday season, it’s important to continue to pay attention to your body and if you’re not feeling well, please stay home to help reduce and potentially avoid spreading viruses to those around you. If you’re showing COVID symptoms (fever, cough, sore throat, stuffy or runny nose, headaches, fatigue, vomiting, new loss of taste/smell or shortness of breath), it remains important to get tested for COVID. If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, please try calling your primary care provider first to schedule an appointment to get tested. If you’re asymptomatic (or not showing symptoms) but have been exposed and are wanting to be tested, or needing travel clearance, you can check out the City of Dubuque COVID Resource page at: https://cityofdubuque.org/2940/Local-COVID-19-Testing-Options to find a free at-home Test Iowa Kit Pick-up location nearest to you.
Our clinics and hospital have been very busy caring for extremely sick individuals and those requesting COVID-19 testing. This also means you might experience a longer wait time at any of our locations. We know your time is valuable, and we’re doing our absolute best to care for all patients in a timely manner. If you must wait, please be patient. We strive to treat everyone with dignity and respect, and we hope for the same from those we care for. Showing kindness is one easy way to support each other as we get through this busy, sick season.
If you can’t get into your primary care provider, another tip is to check out Urgent Care wait times online and consider reserving your spot online to avoid longer wait times in the Urgent Care waiting room. And lastly, don’t forget to take time to assess your emotional health, and seek any help you might need during the holidays. One thing is for certain — UnityPoint Health is here for you.
When the world needs a little bit of love, give it love. Make this holiday season about caring for others and those who care for others, like our area health care workers.
Because everyone should know, no matter who they are, just how much they matter. This holiday season, be happy, be healthy, be safe, be kind. And most importantly, know how much you matter to this world.