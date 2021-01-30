As a City Council member, Susan Farber will offer an abundance of experience to the community.
A native Dubuquer and someone who has lived across the globe, Susan brings insight and knowledge about the immediate struggles facing us at this point as well as long term needs to bring hope and resilience for Dubuque’s future.
Susan’s voice will have a lasting impact because she:
- Understands the significance of community health and safety practices during COVID;
- Understands the critical food insecurity so many are facing and is committed to increasing efforts to work with all local organizations to provide necessary healthy foods for survival during these times;
- Understands the importance of providing affordable health care to everyone including those suffering from anxiety and stress and the importance of behavioral health as part of recovery;
- Understands the significance of providing livable, quality housing choices for all people in Dubuque;
- Understands the challenges facing small businesses. As a small business owner, she understands the importance of focusing on job loss recovery, workforce retention, skill development and diversity in the workplace;
- Understands historic preservation and its importance in Dubuque;
- Understands the significance of working together to achieve significant goals whether as an individual, a team, a business, or a community.
It is important to bring someone with her knowledge and experience to the City Council. I strongly advocate on behalf of Susan Farber to serve as a City Council member representing Ward 1 in Dubuque.