For some time I have had an infantile desire to become the Court Fool to Congress and the White House.
Historically, the Court Fool entertained royalty and aristocrats and, lo and behold, he had the right to say anything without fear of punishment. He entertained kings and sycophantic court attendants who must have been envious of the Court Fool being able to speak his mind while all others succumbed to self-censorship. But, since D.C. is too much populated by fools, it may be tough to get a hearing as a Court Fool.
But listen here, Congress and White House, our foreign policy pushed, in a most provocative manner, NATO right up to Russia’s borders and garnished it with military aid and our participation in military maneuvers directly across from Russia. Ballistic missiles may crown the pattern, and it was all sold to us as being “in defense” of our country, hear, hear. What if Russia were to do that to us?
No surprise that that nasty fellow Putin said “do you want another Cuban Crisis?” He no doubt recalled that we ringed Russia with a string of military bases after World War II.
Had we not spent billions trying to “defend” ourselves on Russia’s border, we could have started to solve some very serious domestic problems.
For a start, the rusty infrastructure is sorely in need of nationwide upgrading as is the backward train system. Above all, slum houses and trailer homes for which we have acquired a global reputation as having the largest number of them of all advanced economies, should certainly be the focus of a major policy to reduce, if not eliminate, them as much as possible.
Among lots of elements this would require a major shift in tax policy away from having by far the highest real estate taxes on our homes (up to 15 times higher in some cases) of all advanced economies while having the lowest sin taxes and almost the lowest value added taxes.
President Trump and Congress, please stop the wasteful bickering and start focusing on the massive wealth accumulation by various bureaucracies as is overwhelmingly proven by luxurious corporate/bureaucratic office buildings in all metros, often next to a rotten state of human habitation, along with expensive sports stadiums in metros, on college campuses and even high schools. No surprise that our educational institutions are popularly known by the mascots of the football team while, in revealing contrast, they are known and named in foreign societies after founders, scientists and poets.
Please, President Trump and Congress, see what you can do to prevent the life expectancy from continuing to decline and do not allow powerful and moneyed lobbyists to determine in a most parasitic fashion national policies. Start acting like statespeople who serve the national interest which benefits everyone.
Instead of attempting to influence the globe through military means which has cost us tens of trillions and achieved only blowbacks, we could influence the world far more effectively through a stunning 20-year-long economic miracle which would entail global admiration and emulation while saving hundreds of billions in military expenditures. We would do to the globe what neutral Switzerland and Sweden have done to Europe and what Singapore and Taiwan have done to Asia.
Working more hours per year and longer into old age than all advanced economies while not gaining, would stop. We would all enjoy the increasing wealth and leisure time which increasing productivity offers. Wealth would not be siphoned off by the billionaires and bureaucracies but would be granted to those who are productive.
Finally, environmental concerns could also be addressed and in the end this wannabe Court Fool would be immensely happy and sleep well at night.