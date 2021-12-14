To all members of the true Republican Party, as in not-the-Trump party: Stop being wimps! Stand up for the American People! Rescue the Republican Party from the television drama that it has become! Don’t succumb to the political aerobics of the 45th president! Yes, I’m begging you to put on your big boy and girl pants and take back the Republican party, like Liz Cheney and the nine other Republicans who voted to impeach Trump. They are Republican heroes standing for democracy. Ask yourselves if our country can handle four more years of 45 and his extended family who will drag us into a dictatorship. The American presidency is not about one family’s power-and-money grabbing shenanigans who turns Americans against each other and uses people and spits them out. It’s about creating policies that will strengthen all Americans, not damage them. It’s about working with other world powers to create peace and a strong, healthy globe where both humans and nonhumans can thrive. It’s about respecting differences in skin color because rainbows are so beautiful. True Republicans, take back your party! There is too much at stake and this job is too important for a dangerous clown who, if in the public spotlight at all, should be on television, not in the White House. Here’s a cheer from high school that I will adapt here for the Trump Party:
Go back! Go back! Go back to the woods!
Your team ain’t got no spirit and your coach ain’t no good!