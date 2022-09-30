Election deniers wrap themselves in our flag yet don’t support our Constitution which calls for the peaceful transfer of power. An election is free and fair only when their candidate wins. Before voting occurs, many deniers say that if their candidate loses, the election had to have been rigged. In 2020 many deniers violently stormed our Capitol, harmed police officers, and threatened Vice President Pence and legislators to try to reverse the legitimate results.
Numerous investigations by both political parties and the Associated Press detected no substantial fraud in the 2020 election. In several battleground states, fraud cases totaled in the hundreds out of millions and represented votes for each presidential candidate (Reuters Fact Check, 2022).
People guilty of voter fraud should be prosecuted, as should those guilty of denying legitimate election results. Deniers use the words “stolen election” so we will not trust the election process. This tactic is called “gaslighting.” Don’t fall for it. Elections are our voice, the basis of our democracy.
Deniers should put their effort into winning the next election based on policies instead of promoting unsubstantiated claims. Beware of those who peddle baseless information using a condescending tone and name calling instead of using solid facts, evidence and a respectful discourse.
Democracy is wonderful but messy because it allows all opinions to be heard. It is our duty as citizens to weed out lies and bogus theories to keep our democratic process as upright and fair as possible. Do the work — and then go vote!
