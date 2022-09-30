Election deniers wrap themselves in our flag yet don’t support our Constitution which calls for the peaceful transfer of power. An election is free and fair only when their candidate wins. Before voting occurs, many deniers say that if their candidate loses, the election had to have been rigged. In 2020 many deniers violently stormed our Capitol, harmed police officers, and threatened Vice President Pence and legislators to try to reverse the legitimate results.

Numerous investigations by both political parties and the Associated Press detected no substantial fraud in the 2020 election. In several battleground states, fraud cases totaled in the hundreds out of millions and represented votes for each presidential candidate (Reuters Fact Check, 2022).

