Ward 1 City Council Candidate Nichole Weber is the change we need! Nichole’s impressive credentials will serve as a great asset to Ward 1 residents! She holds a BA in aviation management and business administration, and a Master’s degree in mental health therapy.
Nichole is the qualified candidate and the change we need to combat the current challenges we face and navigate us through these unknown times!
Nichole stands for a fair representation of we the people. She will stand against the wrongful infringements and infractions that have burdened the local community. Nichole’s will and determination to facilitate an open and transparent local government will assist in rebuilding trust and restoring faith in the local system!
I know Nichole will work hard to build and sustain the connection between local government and the residents and business. Furthermore, Nichole will improve the service to citizens and promote local business retention and stimulation to invoke vitality, resilience and sustainable job growth in the community. Above all else, Nichole Weber is determined to promote community involvement and provide Ward 1 residents with a voice that is heard.
I have already voted or her and I hope if you are in Ward 1 you will vote for Nichole Weber!