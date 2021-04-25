The end is in sight, but we’re not there yet. We have the opportunity to put the COVID-19 pandemic behind us, but we need more people to get vaccinated as soon as they can.
Every Iowan age 16 and older is now eligible to be vaccinated, and COVID-19 vaccines are widely available. There are 26 vaccine providers in Dubuque County and there is no cost to residents to be vaccinated. All available COVID-19 vaccines effectively prevent infection, illness and death from COVID-19. For details getting vaccinated, including links to all Dubuque County providers, visit www.dubuquecounty.org/sleevesup. Or, if you would like assistance in making a vaccination appointment, call the Dubuque County Sleeves Up! Call Center at 563-690-MAKE(6253) to talk to a local “vaccine navigator.”
Over the past month, we’ve seen the number of new cases of COVID-19 trending up again, as well as active cases and positivity rates. Of even greater concern is the increasing number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 virus variants in our county and state.
As of April 20, 32% of Dubuque County residents were fully vaccinated. This is great, but this is not enough to end the pandemic and safely get back to normal. It’s not enough to safely enjoy summer sports, festivals, reunions, and other celebrations. It’s not enough to stop wearing a mask or social distancing.
The sooner enough Dubuque County residents are fully vaccinated, the sooner we can begin doing and enjoying all the things we miss, safely. If you have not yet been vaccinated and you are age 16 and older, it’s your turn now and you can feel confident that getting vaccinated is safe and effective.
Even if you are one of the more than 13,000 Dubuque County residents who had COVID, you still need to be vaccinated. Not enough is yet known about how long immunity from natural COVID-19 illness might last and protect you from becoming re-infected and spreading the illness to others.
If you are concerned about the safety of the vaccines, given their rapid development, please know that the FDA approves a vaccine for use only if it is proven safe and effective, after clinical trials have been conducted with thousands of people, and when its benefits outweigh any risks. The COVID-19 vaccine builds on years of scientific research and an unprecedented level of scientific investment and cooperation. Every study and every phase of every trial was carefully reviewed and approved by a safety board and the FDA. The process was transparent and rigorous throughout, with continual oversight and expert approval. And remember, the very first groups to be vaccinated were our health care providers, first responders and our elderly friends and family. If they can do it, you can do it!
If you’re one of the more than 30,000 county residents already vaccinated, remember you are considered fully vaccinated for COVID-19 two weeks after you have received the second dose in a two-dose series (Pfizer or Moderna) or two weeks after you have received a single-dose vaccine (Johnson & Johnson). While all three vaccines are highly effective, no vaccine provides 100% immunity, and vaccine breakthroughs might occur, so fully vaccinated individuals should continue to take precautions in public and when around unvaccinated people.
Finally, on behalf of the Dubuque County Public Health Incident Management Team, I want to thank everyone who has done their part to limit the spread and protect our communities. I know you are tired of wearing a mask, social distancing and the other disruptions to our lives over the past 14-plus months. We’ve come this far and now we need to end this pandemic by getting vaccinated to protect ourselves, our families and our communities.