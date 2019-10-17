My puppy gave me a business idea, creativity and hard work got us started, and the internet and digital commerce substantially accelerated our success.
Seventeen years later, we have 12 employees, tens of thousands of customers and a big new facility in Dubuque.
It’s been a great time to build a small business in America, but I’m concerned that the future may not be as bright.
Many of our elected officials think something is badly amiss with America’s biggest digital companies, like Google and Facebook. These are giant corporations and they have flaws, but digital platforms and tools have been extraordinarily important to our company’s success, and I’m sure this is true for thousands — or perhaps millions — more small businesses.
One recent survey found that 85% of small businesses cite digital business tools as critical to their growth.
Our big idea formed in 2002, after I brought home a new puppy. I went shopping for safety gates, and everything — in stores and online — was clumsy, unattractive and required two hands to operate. I looked everywhere!
I couldn’t believe that among millions of pet owners and parents of young children, no one had invented a better gate. It became my mission.
By 2005, I had designed a new, easy-to-operate retractable mesh gate, found a manufacturer and was ready to sell.
Traditional retail stores are hard to break into, and we were concerned that our innovative products might flounder without trained salespeople. But online commerce allowed us to reach customers directly, and we did not have to rely on salespeople who also sell competing products.
We were early adopters of Google Ads, and we built our website to optimize search results. Today, we also use YouTube videos to educate customers.
Over 15 years, I’ve come to really appreciate the value of e-commerce and our direct connection with customers. Facebook has been a good partner, and Pinterest has been a great surprise, as so many people post pictures of our gates and spread the word. Many small businesses also thrive on Etsy and Amazon.
Our strongest marketing partner has been Google, but our email service and customer relations software have been equally important. Together, they allow our company to be nimble, responsive and fiercely customer-focused.
Even better is that the money we save by using technology has allowed us to spend more locally, and technology helps us grow internationally. We buy all our materials in America, manufacture all our products in Iowa, and we are now selling in the United Kingdom, France, Netherlands and Germany.
We are even expanding and hiring right here in Iowa!
Our digital platform partners and their business tools are the singular reason we can compete with large companies that have huge distribution and retail networks and can spend lots of money to solve problems.
Digital technology levels the playing field for us and countless small businesses. So, I am concerned that so many public officials are generalizing and attacking all the big digital platforms.
I understand that big companies can squeeze out competitors and raise prices mercilessly, but we have not experienced any of that. To the contrary, our best partnerships continue helping our business thrive and grow.
It is very important that the world’s biggest companies play fair with consumers and competitors, but it is also important that our elected officials are open-minded.
I sure hope that Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller and our members of Congress appreciate how much the big digital platforms do for small businesses, and that if the government forces these companies to change, it could result in my business being hurt.