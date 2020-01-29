Most Americans believe there is too much money spent on political campaigns.
According to some research, “most” means as much as 90%. The idea of money blatantly influencing politics is untenable to most citizens.
And yet, a decade after the Citizens United ruling, unbridled money in politics has risen to epic proportions.
It was one decade ago this month that the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that corporations were “people” endowed with the right of free speech. To deny a corporation or union the opportunity to weigh in with political campaigning and messaging was to deny their constitutional right, the court said.
Ten years later, the volume from corporations, unions and a small group of super rich people has reverberated through American politics.
Most troubling is the erosion of rules guarding transparency in political donations.
Anonymous groups and individuals reported nearly $1 billion in direct spending to the Federal Elections Commission in the past decade — 10 times the amount in the decade before.
Additionally, in the past 10 years, we’ve seen the rise of so-called independent groups that are (allegedly) not linked to any candidate. In the 20 years prior to Citizens United, those groups had spent $750 million in the name of candidates. In the past decade, that spending jumped to $4.5 billion.
Where transparency does exist, it shows outsized influence by some of the richest Americans. Public records over the past 10 years show that almost half of all donations to PACs from individuals can be attributed to 25 wealthy donors. The top five of those donors represented a quarter of total donations.
This isn’t a Republican issue or a Democratic issue. Both sides have been flooded with donations from billionaires such as George Soros, Tom Steyer, Ken Griffin, Mike Bloomberg and Charles and the late David Koch.
The battle between campaign finance accountability and the First Amendment to finance public speech is decades old. There are important values on each side of the equation. We respect that citizens should have the right to express political opinions — and are willing to put their money where their mouth is. But we also feel that it is reasonable for voters to know who is funding the messages.
The Supreme Court’s ruling in Citizens United was supposed to come in tandem with unprecedented transparency. Only that didn’t happen.
It’s hard enough to sort out the truth amid all the mudslinging in a political campaign, particularly when no one knows who is behind the advertising or what their motives might be.
The right of Americans to fund free speech in politics, either individually or collectively, should be respected and protected, but voters should be able to know who is putting up the money — by name and amount.