As a mom of a son with a dual diagnosis of Down syndrome and autism, I just celebrated World Down Syndrome Day (March 21) and then into Autism Acceptance Day (April 2) and Autism Acceptance Month (April). It has me thinking about one word pertaining to parenting a child with special needs: expectations.
When I became pregnant with my first son, Matthew, I had all of these normal expectations. He would be born healthy, on a date of the month in which I liked the number, and be the perfect blend of my husband and me. And for the most part, that happened. Other than an emergency C-section and a challenging time with breastfeeding, we had a great experience with baby number one.
Since the baby number one experience went fairly well, we had baby number two. Cue the expectations: He would be born healthy, on a date of the month in which I liked the number, and look just like his older brother.
But unexpectedly, the planned C-section turned into an emergency C-section and born was a red-headed little guy with the potential of having Trisomy 21, but the diagnosis was unclear.
Our newborn had some signs of Down syndrome, but it was not as certain as most littles born with the extra chromosome.
The next four days were a mix of confusion, worry and defensiveness. It was a struggle to find the joy with the unknown. Why is everyone blindsiding me? Where is the baby I expected? The twin of his brown-haired, brown-eyed brother that was the perfect mix of mom and dad, born on the date of a number I liked?
When the pediatrician called with the results that my son did have Down syndrome, a wave of grief came over me, mourning the loss of the son I expected. Relaying the news to my husband, he came home from work so we could go to the pediatrician and learn more about this diagnosis.
That appointment and weeks after were filled with denial. He didn’t really look like he had Down syndrome. Maybe it was a “mild case.” (That’s not a thing!) But he’s so healthy! It will probably never affect him. We need to get back the baby we excepted.
Over time, as we got to know the son we had versus the one we expected, guilt set in about my prior feelings of loss and grief. Our son, the amazing Joshua, was healthy, adorable and a great sleeper (yes!). What was I so upset about? How could I have been that upset about this little guy? So much guilt and shame about my feelings and reactions in his first few weeks.
As I started to advocate for Joshua — his health care, therapy, education and social services — I learned more about the way parents are communicated to about the child they are going to give birth to versus the one they are expecting in their minds. “Expectations” was a word I deeply connected with. Specifically, letting parents know that they have “unexpected news.”
That we have a beautiful, healthy son who was not what we “expected,” but he was spectacular, and it’s a blessing to have him in our family.
When his autism diagnosis came in at age 9, I handled it very well. I reworded the doctor’s diagnosis in my head, “Well that’s not what I was expecting, but it doesn’t change who Joshua is, so let’s learn more about what this means.”
If we communicate differently about having children special needs — that it is not bad news, but it’s unexpected news. It’s not all doom and gloom. It’s an opportunity to pivot. Accept this unique human being who will be the heart and soul of the family and teach us to do better.
The timeline for this looks different for each family, and there should be no shame in that.
Many times, the mom and dad pivot at completely different speeds.
As the child grows older, let’s check ourselves that our expectations are in line with the child before us — regardless of whether or not they have a diagnosed special need. When you have this mindset, the sadness, fear and intimidation lessen and it opens the heart to the endless possibilities with this one-of-a-kind human.
Gantz is a community leader with over 23 years of experience in marketing. She is a wife, mother of three and an active community volunteer, serving on six nonprofit boards.
