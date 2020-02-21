Public high school journalists have long enjoyed the protections of the First Amendment in choosing the topics they write about.
Recent high school journalism award winners tackled issues such as vaping in school, steroid use among student athletes, cheating and school violence.
That kind of subject matter goes to the heart of high school journalism. The issues are of real concern and high interest to the audience — other high school students. However, those controversial topics don’t always portray schools in a positive light. High school journalists often have good luck getting their fellow students to talk frankly about topics that are in direct defiance of school rules.
School administrators might not like the portrayal that comes through in the school newspaper, magazine or yearbook. That’s why Iowa statute protects those students. Current law provides that public school students have the right to exercise freedom of speech, including the right of expression in official school publications, with exceptions for anything obscene, libelous or something that would urge students to violate the law.
But those same protections do not extend to the educator who teaches or advises those students. Student newspaper advisers have been fired for failing to stop
students from running a story they are legally entitled to print.
A bill in the Iowa Senate hopes to fix that. Former TV news
anchorwoman turned senator, Liz Mathis introduced SF 2138, which provides that a public school employee shall not be terminated or otherwise retaliated against solely for acting to protect a student’s right to freedom of expression under the law.
High school journalism teaches myriad lifetime skills, and this measure would go a long way toward protecting those who champion that work in Iowa schools.
In this era when nearly every school and business practices active shooter drills, it’s curious to see a measure gaining traction in the Iowa Legislature that would loosen firearms restrictions in county courthouses.
In 2017, the Iowa Supreme Court ordered that a statewide policy prohibiting all weapons in courtrooms, court-controlled spaces and public areas of courthouses was required for public safety.
Now, House Study Bill 615 would lift any court orders banning firearms, except in rooms used for judicial functions. In other areas of a courthouse, no ban could be in place. In Dubuque County, that would mean firearms would be permitted in county government offices and county supervisors’ chambers on the main floor of the courthouse.
That can’t sit well in Jackson County, where in 2014 an angry citizen shot at a Jackson County official before killing himself in a struggle with hero Buck Koos, then a county supervisor.
There’s plenty of work to be done in the Iowa Statehouse.
Reversing a court order intended to ensure public safety shouldn’t be anyone’s priority.
One issue Iowa lawmakers should move forward on is allowing Iowa college athletes the opportunity to make money from their images.
For decades, thousands of people and institutions have gotten rich off the stars of college sports. Athletic departments make millions. Top football and basketball coaches command seven-figure paychecks (not to mention money from product endorsements and coach’s shows.) TV networks — and even radio — make bundles selling advertisements during games. And the NCAA itself gets enormous payouts for broadcasting rights.
From the vendors at stadiums, to the fans who place bets, there are paydays galore in college athletics. Nearly everyone gets in on the action except the athletes themselves. Now, at last, the tide has begun to turn.
Senate File 2058 would bring about that change in Iowa. Some lawmakers suggest Iowa should wait and see as Congress and the NCAA are under increasing pressure to provide a national ruling on the matter. Meanwhile, more than two dozen states are negotiating similar bills.
While having each state create its own set of rules isn’t ideal, neither is waiting around for Congress to make a decision. The heat the NCAA can feel is pressure from states that can and will take action.
What that opportunity to profit will look like for student-athletes is a conundrum yet to be determined. But Iowa should move in the direction of taking care of its student-athletes.