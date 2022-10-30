This letter is written in support of Wayne Kenniker for Dubuque County Board of Supervisors. It has been my pleasure to know Wayne Kenniker for over 20 years since his three sons were in the bands I directed at Sageville Elementary and Jefferson Middle School. As a band parent, I found him to be hard-working and dependable, a person who was always there when you needed him.
As Mayor of Sageville, Wayne heard the complaints of many people and, as is his custom, he decided to do more than just complain and sympathize. He decided to take action. That is why he founded the Dubuque County Patriots. Although I am not a member of the group, I have visited the meetings several times. I have witnessed him listen to a wide-range of viewpoints on various problems. I have observed him listen respectfully to everyone’s ideas and then work to find compromise and solutions and to find the right people to implement those solutions. I have seen him exhibit courage and expose himself to criticism in order to help others.
His work with Alliant Energy and International Transmission Co./Utility Lines Construction makes him highly qualified to be a county supervisor. Isn’t this the kind of talented, respectful, caring person we want on the County Board of Supervisors?
Please vote for Wayne Kenniker on Nov. 8 for Dubuque County Board of Supervisors. I know it is a vote that I can cast with confidence!
