Attention citizens: Not happy (or incredibly happy) with how the City of Dubuque spends taxpayer dollars? Wish the city was more (or less) pet friendly? Think the city needs to alter (or stay the course) in its pursuit of economic development?
Have we got a job for you. It’s not too late to throw your hat in the ring to serve on the Dubuque City Council.
The Ward 2, Ward 4 and one at-large seat will be on the ballot, and so far two incumbents and two challengers have filed paperwork to run. Another seat, Ward 3, will soon be vacated when Council Member Kate Larson moves out of state, and that one might be on the ballot, too.
All that makes for an opportunity for a civic-minded person with an interest in serving.
But, wait, there’s more!
For the first time ever, council elections will coincide with school board elections — all held Nov. 5. School districts across Iowa will elect and re-elect board members to help chart the course of public education in our communities. That creates an excellent opportunity for anyone interested in shaping the direction of our schools. In Dubuque, four incumbents’ seats are up: Tami Ryan, Tom Barton, Mike Donohue and Lisa Wittman.
The filing period for Dubuque City Council ends Thursday, Aug. 29. For Iowa cities without primaries and school boards in the state, the filing period opens today and runs through Sept. 19.
If you’ve ever considered serving the community in an elected position, now is the time to jump in a race.
The most recent statistics paint a grim picture about the safety of U.S. roads. In 2017, drunken driving crash deaths amounted to one person killed every 48 minutes. About a third of all traffic deaths in a given year are a direct result of impaired driving.
Late summer is prime time for such crashes. The Iowa Department of Public Safety brings out its full court press over Labor Day weekend. Late summer trips and celebrations over the long weekend mean more vehicles on Iowa roads and more impaired drivers. Last year, five people lost their lives in traffic crashes over Labor Day weekend.
To help keep people safe on roads and curtail drunken driving, extra law enforcement will be out both locally and nationally, in support of the 2019 Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. Now through Labor Day, law enforcement officers will be out in full force pulling over suspected impaired drivers and making arrests.
Don’t become a statistic. Driver sober and stay safe this holiday weekend.
Like a couple of typical Midwesterners, Phil Frasher and Kevin Boge eschew praise for creating a fundraiser for veterans in the tiny town of Worthington, Iowa.
They just wanted a chance to bring entertainment to the community, raise some money for veterans and remind young people about the sacrifices of servicemen and women.
That motivation is what led to well known country music stars performing in the town of 400 people two years in a row. Each time, the town doubled in size to greet the likes of the Bellamy Brothers in 2018 and singer Mark Chesnutt this month.
But the guys who thought up this terrific idea, then put in the work to get it done are quick to step away from the spotlight. It’s the community they want to see shine, and shine it did with citizens pitching in to pull off the Benefit for Vets at Worthington Memorial Hall.
When you’re honoring veterans and bringing in music legends, it’s pretty easy to see yourself as just a small part of the picture. But Frasher, Boge and the good folks of Worthington deserve a pat on the back for dreaming big and creating such an impressive event.