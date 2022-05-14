We all know Fulton Elementary is about to close after a century or more of educating students — and most effectively. And it’s sad to have to blame declining enrollment and budgetary concerns as the primary reasons for this decision.
In recent years, I had the opportunity to spend time at Fulton as a substitute teacher. I always looked forward to going to Fulton and filling in for various teachers in various classrooms. I loved the family environment at Fulton, and much was due to the caring and professional staff and ALL who made an outstanding environment for students to spend their days.
I also extend a thanks for the outstanding leadership from Chris Nugent, Fulton School principal. It is my hope that the changes that students, staff and parents will learn to experience in the months and years ahead will be a benefit for each of them.
I also was involved in the formation of the Iowa regional centers and the precursor to Keystone AEA in Elkader. We began in the early 1970s in an office on Central Avenue and utilizing the 1972 ESEA legislation whereby we began the selection of library and instructional materials with free delivery to all schools in Dubuque and surrounding counties.
Again, congratulations to Fulton Elementary for all you have done for students in Dubuque. Take time to read about Fulton’s history as it makes for an interesting review.