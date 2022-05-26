Our TV news shows multiple episodes of “smash and grab” burglaries around the country. Why don’t we ever see any of them robbing bookstores?

Between the riots of Jan. 6 and now protests outside of the homes of Supreme Court justices, are we descending to a condition of “mob rule”?

We now have a “czar of disinformation.” Has anyone seen a description of the exact responsibility for that board, beyond taking up some D.C. office space and tax dollars?

