I am concerned with some of the actions of our leaders and some of the general population. The Iowa Legislature has supported legislation discouraging mail-in voting. This action makes it more difficult for many to vote. There are people who have inadequate transportation or physical impairments who find it difficult to vote in person. Some might be working two or three part-time jobs, thus limiting the time in which they have to vote in person. The claims around mail-in voting not being safe are false.
The decision of our governor to remove mask mandates and occupancy limits in restaurants is wrong. Until we have a high rate of vaccinations, we are still in danger in developing more variants of the COVID-19 virus. I know it is difficult for each of us to maintain the needed safe habits. However, we all need to do our part to avoid another surge and progression of variants to the virus.
Some people are afraid of vaccines because of false propaganda about risks associated with the vaccine. There are rare incidents of harmful side effects. Surgery or even many medications also can have risks or side effects. Some of us smoke, take too many drugs, drink too much alcohol or eat too much. These actions might cause more harm to us than any side effects of a vaccination.