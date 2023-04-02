I grew up on the quintessential “family farm” — 120 acres with some livestock — that supported our family of eight. Until it didn’t. Until both my parents got factory jobs.
Now Congress is working on the Farm Bill, a sprawling piece of legislation that comes up for debate every five years. Part of it provides farmers with price subsidies, crop-insurance payments, loans and compensation for certain conservation practices. Members of Congress like to say these payments help “save the family farm,” implying that the benefits go to small-time farmers like my parents. That’s not the case. The most recent data provided by the USDA showed that 73% of commodity payments and 83% of insurance indemnities went to the largest 10% of farms. (Still, politicians can claim they help “family farmers,” because the USDA classifies 98% of farms, including most of the largest, as family farms.)
It might make sense for large-scale farmers to receive the most money, because they grow the most crops.
Recommended for you
But few of them need it; their incomes are well above the national average, and they have a net worth that’s many times greater than average, according to the Heritage Foundation.
In addition, double-dipping occurs when farmers receive insurance payouts for crop damages and then price supports if commodity prices fall.
Price supports are available almost exclusively on grains — corn, soybeans, wheat and rice — as well as cotton. This might seem reasonable, too, because the federal government wants to maintain an adequate and affordable food supply; grains are easy to store and provide many of the calories we eat. But we eat far too many of them, especially the refined grains and high-fructose corn syrup found in pasta, bread, snack foods, soda and sweets. Meanwhile, we eat far too few fruits and vegetables, which are seldom subsidized. Many consumers cannot afford them.
One-third of the corn and about 70% the soybeans produced are used for animal feed. This means that livestock production is also being subsidized. Because chickens, pigs and cows eat more food than they supply, this is an inefficient use of subsidies.
Another chunk of corn and soybean yields goes into biodiesel production. Using renewable resources to make fuel can potentially reduce greenhouse gases. On the other hand, “depending on the feedstock and production process, biofuels can emit even more [greenhouse gases] than some fossil fuels on an energy-equivalent basis,” according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
These portions of the Farm Bill are due for an overhaul.
The lion’s share of the bill’s expenses — 76% and as high as 85% this year because of higher food prices — will be paid out through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which provides food vouchers for people living in poverty. About 20 million low-income households (15% of all households) receive SNAP benefits. Four out of five of these shelter one or more children, an elderly person or someone with a disability. (Generally, someone in the household must work at least 20 hours per week or be involved in a job training program to qualify for benefits.) Because SNAP helps feed people who otherwise might go hungry — plus provides a market for farm products — this is a good use for our Farm Bill dollars.
My parents were proud of their role in helping to feed the world. But we, as taxpayers, can be proud of our role in helping to feed the nation’s poor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.