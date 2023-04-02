I grew up on the quintessential “family farm” — 120 acres with some livestock — that supported our family of eight. Until it didn’t. Until both my parents got factory jobs.

Now Congress is working on the Farm Bill, a sprawling piece of legislation that comes up for debate every five years. Part of it provides farmers with price subsidies, crop-insurance payments, loans and compensation for certain conservation practices. Members of Congress like to say these payments help “save the family farm,” implying that the benefits go to small-time farmers like my parents. That’s not the case. The most recent data provided by the USDA showed that 73% of commodity payments and 83% of insurance indemnities went to the largest 10% of farms. (Still, politicians can claim they help “family farmers,” because the USDA classifies 98% of farms, including most of the largest, as family farms.)

Sisco is a retired adjunct instructor and a former newspaper reporter. She can be contacted via email at bsiscoColumn@mediacombb.net.

