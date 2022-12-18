On Christmas Eve, I have the honor of distributing the gifts that have accumulated under the tree. This is no small undertaking. Eight grandchildren intently watch my every move, hoping the next gift might slide in their direction. In addition to ensuring equal billing for grandchildren, I also take strides to save the bigger gifts for adults as a grand finale.

Last year, my son and daughter-in-law asked that I open their gift to me last. I obliged, although I had three presents to my children that I was saving for that occasion. So, after the other gifts had been opened, I handed out those three mysteries shrouded in Christmas paper.

Frydenlund, a columnist who lives in Prairie du Chien, Wis., writes about nature, politics and social issues from a systems perspective. He can be contacted via email at: epfrydenlund@gmail.com.

