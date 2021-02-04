Three weeks ago, a band of barbarians invaded our Nation’s capital. Egged on by election deniers. Egged on by President Trump.
Among other despicable acts, at least one of their number had the effrontery to parade a Confederate flag through the sacred halls of our Congress. This banner is a symbol of treason against the Republic.
I have seen people — here in the Midwest — who proudly identify with that symbol of oppression. What are they thinking? Tens of thousands of brave men from Iowa, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Illinois gave their lives in order to defeat Confederate sedition.
Those brave souls do not rest in peace when Midwesterners identify with a symbol of the rebellion that ended their young lives.