Hello Americans.
After four years of some in the media saying this and claiming that — it’s all getting old.
I’ve listened to Rush Limbaugh and Sean Hannity talk about how unfairly President Trump has been treated. I don’t know why I listen, maybe because I’m in disbelief of realizing people believe what they’re hearing.
I realize Rush and Hannity have to fill their time slot with continuously repeating comments and trying to rile up their listeners with blather. People, it’s the same show every day! I know that some of the people reading this letter will reply and claim that everything those two people say is the gospel truth, but that’s the great thing about this country: I have the right to express my own opinion.
I suggest that Rush and Hannity spend a little time listening to Paul Harvey’s “A Letter Form God.” It might improve their style of broadcasting. President Trump might as well listen in, too; it could change his style of thinking.
While I’m in the suggesting mood, I would ask everyone to listen to Paul Harvey’s “From Freedom to Chains.” I think we’d sit back and say, wow, now this man was not only good but great at his job.
Although I’ve heard most of Mr. Harvey’s segments in the past, I stumbled upon him while on YouTube last night.
I guarantee that once you start listening to Mr. Harvey, you’ll be glued to your computer and in awe of how broadcasting is supposed to be done; not talking for
15 hours a week and saying nothing.