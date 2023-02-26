Christians around the world are experiencing the first few days of Lent. These 40 days provide us an opportunity to recall the sufferings of Christ, but to also find hope in His resurrection and the gift of Eternal Life.

Like many, I grew up trying to think about what I could “give up” in shared sacrifice. Over the years, I’ve had fewer candy bars, glasses of beer and desserts, among many other things. In more recent years, I’ve tried to do more: attending daily Mass, adding consistency to the exercise routine, and being more consistent with my prayer life.

Recommended for you

Collins graduated from Loras College in 1984 and joined its staff later that year. He has served as Loras president since 2004. His email address is jim.collins@loras.edu.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.