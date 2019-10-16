Two recent news items prompt me to write: Possible Holy Family school closings and the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Michael. For our family, they are tied together.
Our children graduated from St. Mary Catholic School in
East Dubuque and from Wahlert Catholic High School.
One year ago, our son was stationed at the U.S. Navy Experimental Diving Unit in Panama City, Fla. He and his family evacuated their home as Michael hit, but the home was so damaged that they could not immediately return to live in it.
After dealing with immediate needs, our pregnant daughter-in-law and two little girls moved in with us for a five-month stay. Our son had to return to his base. It broke my heart to hear the 3½-year-old say her home was gone, her friends were gone and so was her daddy.
Along came Holy Ghost Preschool. Our “daughter” went online to find a place that would put a little normalcy back into Ally’s life. Holy Ghost Preschool accepted her with open arms.
They took the situation to heart and helped her through the adjustments. Ally became attached to a small red teddy bear there, and when it was finally time to return to Florida, Holy Ghost Preschool teachers gave her the bear to take with her.
This is truly the Catholic faith in action. To me, it proves that no matter the size of a school, it can make a huge difference in someone’s life.
We are most grateful for Holy Ghost teachers.