Where did this ridiculous proposal (to award gift certificates to City of Dubuque employees who get vaccinated against COVID-19) originate, or garner even a modicum of City Council support?
Mr. Van Milligen is surely free and easy with other people’s money in authorizing it.
Dubuque is not exactly flush with cash, yet up to $75,000 here is considered “excess”? Must be some accounting sleight of hand.
Further, this is supposed to reward city staff “for all of their hard work.” No doubt they did so.
Yet, did any of them miss a paycheck, lose health insurance or lose a business? Many of our citizens have suffered much more from the handling of this pandemic than have those remaining on the city payroll.