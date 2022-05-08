As Dubuque reaches the end of another heating season, many European nations are looking ahead to next winter when they must trade with Russia or have their people freeze. For the sake of Ukraine, I hope we can provide alternatives to Russian natural gas.
What we can do to help:
1. Install more heat pumps. Heat pumps using electricity from natural gas are more efficient than a furnace for most of the winter in Dubuque.
a. Pressure elected officials to incentivize supplying heat pumps for the European market allowing Europe to heat with other power sources. Especially since Dubuque has colder winters than almost all of Europe.
b. Install more heat pumps here to free supply to be shipped to Europe. Governmental incentives would help convince more households to do this.
2. Produce more natural gas locally.
a. Dubuque already produces renewable natural gas from biogas at its wastewater treatment plant and landfill, other cities and towns should do the same or produce electricity from the biogas to power all the new heat pumps.
b. Similar biogas reactors can be installed at livestock operations. They also reduce the smell of manure for neighbors.
3. Bundle up and turn the furnace down.
As Congress debates how much military aid should be sent to Ukraine, I hope lawmakers also consider what we can do on this side of the Atlantic to aid our European allies in continuing to isolate Russia by freeing them from needing Russia’s natural gas.