The Republican-led Iowa Legislature is set to debate Gov. Kim Reynolds’ proposal to advance educational choice in Iowa. The legislation was not approved in Iowa’s House in last year’s session, as several Republican legislators joined unified Democrats in opposing the bill as written.
After that defeat, Iowa’s Democrats and Republicans made school choice a campaign issue in the recent midterms. Reynolds went so far as to support primary challengers against those Republicans who stymied her initiative in the 2022 session, and the results, both in Iowa’s primaries and in the midterms — as well as nationally — indicate increasing support for giving parents educational options for their children.
“Education voters,” including parents as well as independent and swing voters, seem here to stay. They appear to want at least some educational decisions to reside with parents over elected boards, professional educators and administrators. This should be understandable. It’s a parent’s duty to raise children to make the most of their abilities while preparing them to become self-sufficient and grow morally.
All Iowa citizens have an interest in this as well. Historically, this was a reason for implementing mandatory education, leading to the development of today’s K-12 system. For many reasons, funding has always been a concern for public schools, particularly in poor districts (and in Iowa, rural districts), so proposals to divert funds are viewed with concern and seen by some as a threat to public schools.
But if we are a diverse and pluralistic society — we are, and increasingly so — and wish to embrace that fact, then we need to recognize different parents have different beliefs and ideas about how to raise their children and — beyond certain core subjects like math, science, and language arts — what they should be taught. It’s difficult not to regard at least some of the growing parental rights movement as another front in our ongoing culture war.
It can hardly be argued that our entire education system, including both public and private institutions, isn’t influenced in both obvious and subtle ways by liberal ideas and policies. This is mitigated to some degree in individual districts by community norms, however that doesn’t help parents who have concerns about some aspects of curriculum but don’t have the wherewithal or must struggle to make alternative choices for their children.
Educational Savings Accounts or vouchers are an effort to give parents with limited means options regarding their children’s education.
The first focus should always be on students, not institutions — and especially not selfish interests within those institutions. The best public school will not satisfy every parent or work for every student. Nor will the best charter school or private school or home school.
Public school officials, with some justification, claim they shouldn’t be compared to private schools because they’re mandated to accept all who enroll and provide services not required in private schools. But would they embrace competition were requirements standardized, understanding that full funding would follow each student to the school they attend?
Many progressives share the view of former Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe who said, “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.” Do you agree? Competition for resources and students (customers) encourages efficiency and innovation and importantly, sometimes forces it.
A truly competitive system would transfer power from bureaucrats, politicians like McAuliffe, and especially from those with ideological agendas to parents, so they can choose the school and curriculum that best follows their values and their children’s needs.
Giese is retired from Jim Giese Commercial Roofing. His email address is jimgiese@me.com.
