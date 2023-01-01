The Republican-led Iowa Legislature is set to debate Gov. Kim Reynolds’ proposal to advance educational choice in Iowa. The legislation was not approved in Iowa’s House in last year’s session, as several Republican legislators joined unified Democrats in opposing the bill as written.

After that defeat, Iowa’s Democrats and Republicans made school choice a campaign issue in the recent midterms. Reynolds went so far as to support primary challengers against those Republicans who stymied her initiative in the 2022 session, and the results, both in Iowa’s primaries and in the midterms — as well as nationally — indicate increasing support for giving parents educational options for their children.

Giese is retired from Jim Giese Commercial Roofing. His email address is jimgiese@me.com.

