It’s unfortunate that Kate Larson will be leaving the Dubuque City Council no more than halfway through her first four-year term.
But it’s also understandable. When job changes within one’s household necessitate relocation, a part-time gig on a city council is not enough to keep someone here.
Larson on Monday confirmed the speculation that had been circulating for a while: Due to “unforeseen job changes” in the past year, her family will move to central Illinois.
A Dubuque resident for a decade, Larson won the open Ward 3 seat in November 2017. Prior to that she was active in the community, serving on the Parks and Recreation Commission and leading grass-roots efforts to allow dogs in city parks.
While we have questioned some of her decisions and positions, her dedication to the community and her role as an elected official was never questioned.
Larson said she would like to serve through the end of 2019 — she referenced unfinished business — but would be flexible on a departure date, based on the wishes of council colleagues and city staff.
If the past is any indication, voters would prefer to be the ones to select Larson’s successor — to do it at the ballot box.
The alternative is having remaining council members fill the vacancy through appointment. That is the less attractive course, not because the council makes bad selections — it hasn’t — but because it’s six individuals deciding, rather than voters. And besides, the appointment process, especially if the unexpired term is for a couple of years, can attract so many applicants that it can be exhaustive and not a little bit messy.
Dubuque’s municipal election will be Nov. 5, and though Larson’s Ward 3 seat is not scheduled to be on the ballot, it could be if Larson vacates her seat promptly. A vacancy now would allow voters to choose a candidate to serve out her term. If she waits much longer, the appointment scenario kicks in.
But there is a way her seat could appear on the November ballot and she could serve later into the year (though not all the way to year-end): That is if the council fills Kate Larson’s vacant seat for the remaining weeks with ... Kate Larson.
There is precedent.
In 2005, Roy Buol, then the Ward 2 member on the council, declared his candidacy for another position on the same ballot — mayor. Buol resigned his ward seat so that voters could elect their next ward representative.
Needing to appoint a Ward 2 member for the brief interim, the remaining council members replaced Buol with ... Buol.
That’s right: He was appointed to his “former” seat on the council, and served until Karla Braig, winner of the Ward 2 election, was promptly sworn in after the results became official. (The rest of the election winners took office the following January.)
The council could do the same thing here — if it wants to — and if Larson is not insistent on squeezing out a few last weeks in office. It spares council members the selection process and allows voters to decide.