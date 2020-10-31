A Christian reading the last couple months’ of letters to the TH editor might conclude that it would be helpful to have a prayer to offer daily for all of us, at least until the election is over. Father Kevin Goodrich, rector of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Dubuque, offered this one to our congregation, and others might find it helpful:
Almighty God, we pray for these United States of America, for a spirit of mutual respect and honor to prevail in the face of great tension and division. Give us the grace to acknowledge our political rivals as human beings made in your image, thus worthy of being treated and spoken of with respect and, as your Son commands us, with love. Even when we must speak our disagreement, let us do so with civility and even passion, but a passion that builds up and does not destroy. Whoever wins the election, may we strive to work together, despite our differences, for the common good of all. In Jesus name and by the power of the
Holy Spirit, Amen.