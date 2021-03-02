Many states across the country are attempting to make changes to voting procedures, Iowa included. The changes being considered include shortening the early voting period, placing limits on absentee ballots, making it a criminal offense to offer water or food to people waiting in line to vote, and other changes designed to make it harder to vote. This is clearly an attempt to disenfranchise many voters.
The 2020 election was one of the most secure in recent history. Few, if any, instances of voter fraud were found. Voter turnout was possibly the highest ever nationwide. Why would anyone want to change a process that was so successful? One can only assume that the people who lost the national election want to ensure it does not happen again.
Take a few minutes to contact your state representatives and encourage them to work against these measures. Our voices matter only if we use them.