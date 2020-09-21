Four years ago, Donald Trump won the presidency because of the Electoral College count, not because he won the popular vote. He filled us with lies and doubts that were spread about Hillary Clinton. Today he wants you to believe more of his lies about the Biden/Harris ticket.
He has waged a war on the Affordable Care Act, threatening to take away health care from 20 million Americans even now during the pandemic. He and the Senate Republicans refused to support legislation passed by the House Democrats that would allow Medicare to negotiate and cap prices for the drugs that Americans use every day.
He rolled backed environmental protections and abandoned the Paris Climate Agreement, endangering the planet for decades to come. We are all in danger because he failed to properly respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. His poor response has led to unnecessary deaths, and has cost many Americans their jobs and livelihoods.
He has fanned the flames of racial injustice, separated Hispanic families and put their children in cages. Currently he is trying to cut Social Security and Medicare with the payroll tax cut. The American standing in the world has been ruined by him. We cannot take another four more years of Donald Trump.
This is a very important election. Get the facts and get out there and vote Nov. 3. Make sure you are registered to vote. Vote early by absentee or by in-person voting.