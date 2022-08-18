On Lincoln Avenue’s north end, close to the Ham House and a walk away from Eagle Point Park, backyards are flanked by limestone bluffs that formed millions of years ago.
A swath of craggy faces burnishes the tannish, grey splotched bluff walls. The walls fill the backyards from the curve at Shiras Avenue where the Ham House sits to the turn at Roosevelt Street two blocks south. The bluffs are nature’s bold panels where birds nest and cranky roots crawl skyward. For a single block, the backyards appear in a twilight motif. Stone rises above the rooftops.
Here the neighbors share daily observations, making the street a warm courtyard of welcome.
In this neighborhood, waving has the natural feel of warm concern with an accompanying howdy, have a great day. The ongoing series of tête-à-tête is a consistent ritual as sure as the river, as reliable as the great bluffs.
One yells across the street, “Hey Eddie!” and Ed waves while pushing his rake, the two friends and allies have been pals since grade school 60 years ago.
Another neighbor smiles as he slips into his car for an errand to the Eagle Country Market. He asks his next door neighbor if he can pick anything up while at the store. “Not today ...” the reply.
One conversation begins after studying a red-tailed hawk sweep the tree lined horizon overhead. Soon, an eagle bends and turns with the sky at his command. The crows crank their inglorious screaming complaint at unknown adversaries.
“They’re always busy,” the retired neighbor says.
“And why do the crows always make a racket?”
Later in the morning of summer ends, the year giving more blue sky than anyone can remember, one pitches his golf clubs into the trunk of his car, an aging little white Ford he uses to drive to work at John Deere. He says he’s headed to the course.
“Looks like you’re prepared for pain?” his next door neighbor states matter-of-factly, understanding the rule of golf, like life, is to be ready for calamities and tragedies, sand traps and losses in the woods.
“Self destructive I guess!” the response.
Blocks from the entry to Eagle Point Park, five similar homes were constructed and arranged for the railroad workers in the 1890s. A whirring mower falls at a 45-degree pitch, a homeowner fights the landscape. The smells of freshly cut grass draft the street.
A neighbor spots a flat tire. She yells to her neighbor: “Did you know you have a flat? Joe can bring his compressor over and help!”
“Thanks,” the other says, sitting on his front porch, watching his cat roam the front yard.
The front yards slope to the street, each home is reached by a concrete rise of hard, grey steps. The concrete staircases climb to the front lawns then a second series of steps manages the rise to front doors. The hard bluffs push against the landscape. Stairs are fit with steel pipe railings. The side yards lurch from the limestone bluffs .
Now, a car speeds down the street. The busy mower stops and the neighbor cries, “slow down!” He waves his head and looks north, in the trail of a brown car, now asking his wife who that driver thought he was, “You could hear the whoosh of the air when he whipped through!”
As the summer day turns to dusk, shadows have left the front yards of the homes on Lincoln. The sun is on its westward drop above the high bluff wall. Dinner is on the table.
Dutiful neighbors still watch the street for children, for the elders, taking care of the peace in the world of river bluff, sidewalk, front yard conversations and hearty hellos.
Trenkle is a community college teacher, resident of Dubuque and the author of two books about Dubuque.
