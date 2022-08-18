On Lincoln Avenue’s north end, close to the Ham House and a walk away from Eagle Point Park, backyards are flanked by limestone bluffs that formed millions of years ago.

A swath of craggy faces burnishes the tannish, grey splotched bluff walls. The walls fill the backyards from the curve at Shiras Avenue where the Ham House sits to the turn at Roosevelt Street two blocks south. The bluffs are nature’s bold panels where birds nest and cranky roots crawl skyward. For a single block, the backyards appear in a twilight motif. Stone rises above the rooftops.

Trenkle is a community college teacher, resident of Dubuque and the author of two books about Dubuque.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.