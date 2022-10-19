Recent campaign slogan: “I will fight for tax breaks for working families.”
What’s a working family? Maybe migrant workers or a farm family whose kids work alongside the parents. Most workers don’t work as a family, merely as an individual.
Then, tax breaks? Understand clearly now: A tax break for one is a tax increase for another, assuming the government spending stays the same. However, if a tax break is actually designed to decrease government spending, what gets cut? Roads, schools, military, health care, police. So, tax breaks, which overwhelmingly go to the rich, do cut police. Ergo, the rich are the ones defunding the police, right?
And fight? Why would a politician want to go to the Capitol in Des Moines or Washington, D.C., and fight? Wouldn’t it be preferable for a politician go in the mood of cooperation, conciliation and compromise to actually get things done? Going primed to fight will result in a rather predictable outcome: a fight.
Or take a football analogy: Players go on the field to hit someone to fight and win. But only half the stadium is happy to see a win. The other half is disappointed. However, when the band goes on the field with everyone playing a different instrument and playing different parts, the result is harmony where everyone in the stands wins.
Should lawmakers play just to win points, or should they play so all constituents, even those who don’t like them, are happy winners?
