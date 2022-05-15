May is National Mental Health Month. As an Iowan with a loved one with “mental illness,” I understand very well the need to raise awareness for diseases of the brain.
In 1985, my brother Steve was diagnosed with schizophrenia. The stigma of that title impacted him very negatively. It was very isolating. As a society, we need to change our thinking and our words. They are powerful, and words really do matter.
In 2017, I founded a statewide group called Brain Health Now, to raise awareness for brain health issues in Iowa. The words that have been used for so long, like “crazy,” “psycho,” “mental illness,” “mentally ill” and “wacko” are negatively impacting all of us and preventing many from seeking the care they need. By reframing our conversations and using the words “brain health” instead, we can normalize those conversations and get rid of the stigma that surrounds these illnesses.
As an organization, we have worked hard to create and share the message about changing our language and eliminating stigma. What we are doing is actually working. This movement has given people hope to reach out for help without feeling isolated.
We’re proud to collaborate with many different stakeholders across the state to strengthen the network of support services for adults and children with all types of brain health issues.
I’m hopeful that someday we won’t use the words “mental illness” anymore. For everyone, this will lead to a more normal, inclusive way of life that’s free from stigma. Our brain is an organ and gets sick, just like other organs. We need to change the language today. You can be part of this movement.
Be the change. Start today with your own words. Use “brain health” in your everyday vocabulary. Change your perceptions and it will change our state, our friends, loved ones and neighbors. We really can end the stigma.