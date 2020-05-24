A crisis reveals character.
I’ve always believed that to be true, but even more so in our current crisis with the coronavirus. I know we’re all getting a bit of quarantine fatigue, but regardless of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ decision to reopen our state, we all need to use good judgment and common sense by continuing to wear our masks in public, maintaining safe distances
and staying home as much as possible.
The last thing we want is to have to shut the economy back down again, but that will absolutely happen if we continue spreading this deadly virus.
The U.S. House of Representatives recently took a step in the right direction and passed the Heroes Act, to support working families during this crisis. This coronavirus relief bill provides nearly $1 trillion in funding for state and local governments. It also includes additional direct cash payments to families and extends the expanded unemployment benefits until January, among many other things.
That funding is absolutely critical for our state and local governments that are bearing the brunt of this coronavirus-induced economic shutdown. What is offensive to me as an elected official in our state is Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s suggestion that these governments file for bankruptcy, rather than receiving the federal aid they so desperately need.
Frankly, I’m ashamed that he would even mention this as an
option. This ridiculous “solution” isn’t even constitutional for states to pursue, but beyond that, it would be a disaster for our communities. We’re talking about slashing the essential services and workers who power our public services — our police officers and firefighters, EMS workers, teachers, sanitation workers and so much more.
It is shameful that our U.S. senators, Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley, refuse to stand up to Mitch McConnell on this bankruptcy suggestion. They need to hear from Iowans
often on these issues. From speaking out against this bankruptcy route, or President Donald Trump’s lawsuit to overturn the Affordable Care Act, or even just their own votes allowing insurance companies to discriminate against those with pre-existing conditions — Sens. Ernst and Grassley need to stand with Iowans. They can start by supporting funding for state and local governments and health care access for unemployed Iowans.
I hope we can use this time as an opportunity, not only to call on our senators to show leadership, but also to think about the inequities in our health care system and our social safety net overall. Our weaknesses have certainly been exposed in this crisis, but I hope our collective character is better in the end. Stay safe, reach out to those who are struggling, and remain hopeful for the better days ahead.