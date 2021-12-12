Statistics show that a gun in your home or car is 22 times more likely to be used to harm you, a friend or family member than it will be used to protect you and others. However, the statistics don’t tell the story of ongoing trauma that these tragedies inflict as shown by headlines like these:
“Child finds gun on lamp stand, accidentally kills herself”.
“Alleged robber finds homeowner’s gun, 3 dead”.
“High school senior commits suicide with gun found in family car”.
How could all of these tragedies and thousands more be prevented? Keep your unloaded gun locked away and keep ammunition locked in a separate place. Responsible gun owners have been trained on gun safety and always keep their guns and ammunition locked away. This isn’t necessarily expensive. You can use any drawer or closet, install an $8 latch and use a $5 padlock to prevent trauma from occurring.
You might be thinking, I keep my gun in my nightstand to protect myself from an intruder. You might have been doing this for years and no one has gotten hurt yet. Tell that to the grandparents who stuffed a gun beneath a pillow while cooking — and returned to their granddaughter’s dead body.
It would be great if all gun owners kept their guns locked and ammunition in a separate safe place. However, we know that many Americans will claim their right to own a gun but ignore the fact that all rights come with responsibilities. As a protection from such actions, we have laws that restrict the use of guns. For example, convicted felons are currently not allowed to purchase a gun from a licensed gun dealer. No one is currently allowed to bring a gun into a school or courtroom.
These laws protect us from those who do not exercise their responsibility to use guns safely. Additional laws could be enacted to further protect us such as the “Red Flag” law that would allow family members to petition a judge to temporarily remove a gun from another family member who is threatening the safety of themselves or others. It would help prevent countless suicides in a state like Iowa, where 79% of gun deaths are suicides.
While laws like “Red Flag” have not yet passed in the Iowa Legislature, 87% of Iowans, including gun owners, support it. The future of these protections faces a dangerous threat by what is called the “Strict Scrutiny Amendment.” Iowa legislators have proposed an amendment to the Iowa Constitution, written by the gun lobby, which will appear as a referendum on the November 2022 ballots. It states that … any and all restrictions of the right to bear and keep arms shall be subject to strict scrutiny. While the words strict scrutiny appear to imply “more thorough” or “more accurate,” it is actually the opposite. This amendment would actually kill any future legislation that could protect us from gun violence and would likely remove current protective measures. While Iowa has a gun violence death rate of nine per 100,000 currently, the three states that have actually adopted this “Strict Scrutiny Amendment” have gun death rates in the 20s per 100,000 ... hardly an outcome to aspire to.
For their own safety, Iowans should keep guns and ammunition locked away and vote no to the gun lobby’s Strict Scrutiny Amendment next November.