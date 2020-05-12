I am not denying that the Dubuque city manager is doing a good job, but why is he getting $280,000 a year or $5,000 a week for a population of 58,000? Des Moines has a population of four times Dubuque and that city manager is getting $300,000. These city managers’ salaries were listed in the May 2 Telegraph Herald.
Then when he retires he will be getting the Iowa Public Employees’ Retirement System. He should get approximately $200,000 according to the statistics. That is a lot of money. Some of the employees are making way too much money.