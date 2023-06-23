A shout-out to two southwest Wisconsin lawmakers who worked hard on a program geared at improving rural roads used in agriculture — a measure that now has become law.
Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, and Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, introduced in March a plan to establish the Agricultural Roads Improvement Program, which would invest $150 million in projects to improve roads frequently used by agriculture workers. The Joint Committee on Finance, of which Marklein is co-chair, recently set aside the $150 million as part of the $1.55 billion the committee outlined for the state transportation budget.
The program will help restore deteriorating county highways and roads in municipalities, towns and villages across the state. Communities will be able to apply for grants to improve rural roads frequently used by agricultural equipment.
It’s something Marklein and Tranel heard loud and clear from their constituents, and they were able to deliver.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers signed the bill Wednesday, noting the importance of rural roads in agricultural communities — and the timing couldn’t be better as Wisconsin celebrates June Dairy Month.
A tip of the cow — er, cap — to Marklein and Tranel and the Legislature for working in a bipartisan way to get this important win for southwest Wisconsin.
A Bellevue man’s loving tribute to his late wife will result in a generous donation the whole community can enjoy.
Delbert Jackson has pledged funding to help city officials develop a park within the Jackson Park Drive subdivision north of Bellevue. Jackson developed the first two phases of the subdivision before selling the third phase to the city several years ago. The subdivision contains approximately 1.5 acres of green space that is city-owned and that always was intended to be developed into a park when funds permitted.
Jackson said he is not yet sure how much money he will donate, as construction costs are not finalized, but he has about $300,000 “ready to go” for whatever the city needs.
The park will be known as JJ’s Memorial Park after Jackson’s late wife, Janice Jackson, who died in 2020. Early concepts for the park include playground equipment, a basketball court, drinking fountain, bathrooms, pavilion, benches, trees and open green space, as well as sidewalks and connectivity to a nearby bike and walking trail.
Jackson, who has several great-grandchildren who live in the subdivision, said he wanted the park developed to give them and other kids a safe place to play. He added that the closest city park is located about a mile away in town.
Cheers to Jackson’s generosity, investing in a public memorial that will be enjoyed by the community for years to come.
It isn’t very often the tri-state area community gets to boast being home to a world champion in any arena of sport or recreation. It’s even less often that champion is an 11-year-old named Daisy.
But that’s exactly what Daisy Metz, an East Dubuque, Ill., fifth-grader pulled off recently. Daisy claimed the crown among elementary school girls at a prestigious archery competition, placing first out of nearly 400 archers. The National Archery in the Schools Program’s Open Championship Tournament — formerly known as the organization’s world championships — was held earlier this month in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
In her first trip to the Open Championships, Metz scored 284 out of a possible 300 points.
East Dubuque’s archery team also qualified a second student to attend the Open Championships, 17-year-old Sydney Mulgrew. Sydney placed 80th out of 356 archers in the high school girls’ division in her second trip to the world championship level, with a score of 279.
It’s cool to see these young people working hard to achieve their goals and finding so much success. Katniss Everdeen would be proud of these mad archery skills.
