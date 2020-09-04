Yes, Black lives matter and so will Black votes matter! Please get out and vote this November so we can stop all the violence in our country. Vote Biden/Harris so we can be proud once again and have a true leader we can all respect!
Letter: Your vote matters in November
Tags
ZachJoyce
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most
Recent
Most
Read
News in
your town
IOWA
Dubuque
Asbury
Dyersville
Bellevue
Clayton County
Delaware County
Dubuque County
Jackson County
ILLINOIS
East Dubuque
Galena
Jo Daviess County
WISCONSIN
Platteville
Lancaster
Crawford County
Grant County
Iowa County
Lafayette County
Letter: Your vote matters in November
Letter: Humanity of unborn should be absolute
Letter: Businesses must uphold mask ordinance
Cyr: Kennedy-Nixon debates inform today’s presidential politics
Our opinion: Large gatherings pose risks, and Reynolds should be affirming that
Newton: Despite thorough COVID-19 reporting, newspapers left out in Illinois
Letter: SW Arterial could handle higher speed limit
Hanson: What is violence in American cities all about?
Rubin: An Alice in Wonderland performance at GOP convention
Letter: Every unjust death should prompt outrage
Letter: Postal service disruption dishonorable
Our opinion: Treasury cannot undermine Congress' promise of PPP support
Gilligan: Remembering a friend and his wise words
Bloomberg News: No plot, only incompetence at Postal Service
Goldberg: Party conventions as we once knew them over
Reeder: University of Iowa freshman copes with COVID-19 exposure
Page: Party conventions miss mark on jobs
Letter: Dubuque mask ordinance a positive step
Letter: Let trucks start using Southwest Arterial
Letter: Research candidates before voting
Boom: Area higher education institutions stressed but prepared
Our opinion: Iowans deserve accurate data on COVID-19 spread
Letter: Please be cautious about visiting elderly
Letter: TH serving community, Iowa well
Leubsdorf: Trump must finally take these major steps to beat Biden
Potter: ACT provides valuable look at students' college readiness
Our opinion: Iowa families need help recovering from derecho
Letter: Trump leadership Republican in name only
Letter: Was Cardinal Hickory Creek project needed?
Cyr: Violence in Russia has storied history
Parks: Iowa leadership lacking on schools reopening
Letter: A COVID-19 warning from one who knows
Letter: Trump needs to be voted out in November
Hanson: A sort of goodbye to Germany?
Our opinion: SW Arterial a long-awaited community gem
Letter: Democratic Convention showcases contradictions
Rubin: Israel-UAE deal won't resolve Palestine problem
Gilligan: Iowa media derecho coverage outstanding
Letter: Settling up with science
Letter: State data glitches reveal value of journalism
Goldberg: It's not always as easy as asking, 'Why not?'
Thomas: Lawlessness spreads like coronavirus across America
Reeder: Parent prepares for challenging school year
Page: Harris defies soft bigotry of racial expectations
Our opinion: Iowa must address gross mistakes in critical health care data
Letter: Countywide mask mandate unwarranted
Letter: TH reporting shed light on COVID-19 data
Goldberg: Birtherism makes an unwelcome return in 2020 race
Ullrich: Gale winds blow in whole new generation