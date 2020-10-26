Do you or a family member rely on Social Security funding for your financial well-being?
As a reminder, Social Security is currently funded by payroll taxes on annual wages up to $137,700; employees pay 6.2% and employers match that amount for a total of 12.4%.
At the first presidential debate, the candidates were asked how they proposed to strengthen Social Security. President Donald Trump only stated he would never cut Social Security. The president hasn’t offered a plan to strengthen funding of Social Security, but he has taken steps to disrupt its funding.
Here’s how:
1) As part of the Cares Act S.3548, better known as the stimulus package, in “Section 2202: Delay of Payment of Employer Payroll Taxes”. In summary, this provision allows employers to delay payment of the employer portion of Social Security taxes from March 27, 2020, until 2021.
2) On Aug. 8, 2020, the president signed a memorandum: “Deferring Payroll Tax Obligations in Light of the Ongoing COVID-19 Disaster.” This memorandum offered certain employees the option to defer their portion of Social Security taxes from September through the end of the year.
3) The memorandum also authorized the secretary of the Treasury to explore options including legislation, to eliminate the obligation to pay these taxes.
4) At a press conference around that time, Trump stated he wanted to stop funding Social Security by means of payroll taxes. He didn’t offer an alternative funding source.
I suggest you vote on Nov. 3 to save Social Security.