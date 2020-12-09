On Friday, Dec. 4, the Telegraph Herald published an article entitled, “Officials: Swelling inmate count at Dubuque County Jail heightens COVID-19 risks.“ In it, Capt. Mike Muenster says in order to operate safely, the jail should have a maximum of 125 inmates. Currently, there are 137 inmates in the jail, which means the population should be reduced by a minimum of 12.
I have a suggestion as to how that could be done. According to the Dubuque city website, 12 of the inmates are there for possession of controlled substances, and another 37 are there for non-
violent offenses. In the article, Sheriff Joe Kennedy is quoted as saying that Dubuque County officials are already working to release nonviolent offenders in order to reduce the jail population. I would urge that this process be expedited as much as possible.
The article also says that Dubuque County has 10 ankle bracelets currently available, but Captain Muenster is quoted as saying that the “sheriff’s department staff are hesitant to put too many inmates immediately on the new program (of ankle bracelets).”
I would urge Captain Muenster and Sheriff Kennedy to put aside their hesitation and act as soon as possible. While they’re at it, maybe they could borrow a few dozen more ankle bracelets and
release all 49 nonviolent offenders, so that non-violent offenses don’t become death sentences in Dubuque County Jail.