Nearly a quarter-century ago, I began the strange, wonderful and arduous journey of motherhood. Last week, I marked a major milestone on that trek — the nest is now empty.
In the 25 years that I wrote a humor column for the TH, a decent chunk of my storytelling came from the daily antics and anxieties of raising four kids. I often was identified by people in public as, “Oh, you’re the one from the paper with all the little kids.” That was me. When my son was born in 2003, he joined three older sisters: a kindergartner, a 3 1/2-year-old and a 1 1/2-year-old. The humor columns pretty much wrote themselves. That was a good thing because I was delirious from lack of sleep for a good chunk of the early 2000s.
Now, somehow those days seem like both a lifetime ago and yesterday at the same time. When your kids are young, everyone tells you the years will go by so quickly. For me, those wistful words were often bestowed when I was careening around Hy-Vee with four kids hanging off the cart, throwing anything that looked easy to prepare into the basket. Some nice lady passing by would give me that doting look and say, “Enjoy this time. It goes by so fast.” And I would grab her by the shoulders, pull her face close to mine, look her in the eye and ask, “Do you promise?”
All those well-meaning ladies in grocery store aisles had the benefit of experience. It’s hard when you’re 30 to think that 25 years will go by quickly, but actually, it kind of does.
As of last week, I have four kids in four colleges — three in undergrad and one in a Ph.D. program. And the house does feel pretty quiet.
I will admit, becoming an empty nester the year after a pandemic helps soften the blow. There were stretches of time last year in which one daughter was in our home doing research in economics virtually, two daughters were attending virtual college classes from home, my son was doing virtual high school courses, and my husband was literally holding court in the dining room. On those days, I was happy to come into the office.
Yet, when that last one heads off to college, even though you know he’s ready and you know it’s time, it’s hard not to feel a little sad about the chapter that is ending. “I feel like I lost the job I’ve had for decades,” one of my friends said. No, we decided, we weren’t out of a job, but we had been downsized.
And then, just when I was convinced he wasn’t even giving a thought to his mom and dad back home, my phone pings with a text from him that says: “I still need you, Mom, and I love you.”
Well, OK, what it actually said was: “I just spent $65 on snacks at Walmart, will you Venmo me?” But still, I can read the subtext — I think I know what he meant.
The first day I came home from work to the empty house, it took me a minute to realize what felt so out of place. It was that everything was in place.
Everything was exactly the way it had been when I left in the morning. There was no pan on the stove encrusted with the remains of a fried rice experiment. There were not seven pairs of shoes in various places around the house. Not a single half-drunk Gatorade rested on any surface. And get this — the clothes hamper remained empty.
Sure, there’s a bit of melancholy as I look around my empty nest. But I’m not complaining about how much cleaner the nest is.