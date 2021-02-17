As Black History Month begins, I can’t help but think of the events of 2020 and the public reckoning with racisms’ impact on our communities. This month also reminds me of two questions I often heard in my old career — where can I start and how do I do something about it?
I was a sports performance coach for several years before moving into equity and organizational change work. One coaching tenet I’ve carried with me is that growth doesn’t come without discomfort and frank introspection. In other words, “Are you ready to be honest about the habits and patterns that got you here, and are you willing to do the work to change?”
With equity and inclusion work, the question can also be, “What are the assumptions that you hold onto about race, poverty, and power, and what are the choices you make each day to shield yourself from the uncomfortable truth about how this affects your community?”
Equity and inclusion work uses a host of tools and methods. Essentially, the work is made up of questions to reform our institutions, systems (economic, health, etc.), and relationships to work better for everyone — especially those who bear the brunt of policies set to benefit one group over others.
Essentially, the work is meant to examine the routine choices we make, but don’t typically question or research, and the choices that were made before us that we perpetuate, regardless of intention.
Finding your place in the work to address structural racism may sound intimidating, but there are cues found in our spaces that you can use to advance equity today. You just need to pay attention and ask questions.
Some places to start:
- How is my workplace following through on its stated values and mission for its employees and consumers? Who is responsible for follow through? What have I done to hold them accountable?
- How has my dollar or vote favored the status quo or burdened those less fortunate than me? Am I willing to engage differently to benefit beyond myself?
- In my relationships, am I reinforcing ideas that minimize the value of others? Ultimately, what are the outcomes of my decisions?
This is not an all-encompassing list for self assessment, it’s a place to start. We can have the conversations about race necessary to strengthen our communities, but we must train ourselves to do so. The extreme hardships of 2020 — the COVID-19 pandemic, state violence against the Black community, an environmental crisis, and economic crisis — are exposing the horrifying impact of racial inequities between White people and people of color. Today, a consensus is building in communities across the country that we must address racism and inequality for all people, and that cannot be ignored.
More than ever, people are demanding thoughtful and honest conversations about race to bring about a more equitable and unified country. What makes us American is our ability to work for justice. This work begins with you. And me. It begins with each of us paying attention to the inequities engrained into everything from the systems that affect our daily lives to our casual conversations — and then having the courage to do something about it.
You can’t expect to exercise once and wake up with six-pack abs. It takes time to solve big things. If we want to grow a stronger community, we need to start now, with every opportunity that presents itself in our daily lives. We’ll never get there until we start, until we take action and are intentional about our growth in what we celebrate and choose to ignore.